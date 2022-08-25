Tributes
Episode 127: Hawaii mom turns her grief into a chance to help other families

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:08 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Makakilo mother is on a mission to help families in Hawaii whose lives are touched by DIPG or childhood brain cancer.

Michela Haywood joins us on “Muthaship” this week.

She is the founder of Kaylan Strong’s Fight Like a Warrior Foundation. She created the foundation in honor of her 11-year-old daughter Kaylan who passed away from brain cancer in August 2018.

Haywood hopes to raise awareness about DIPG and shed light on the resources available to families who may feel like their world is falling apart.

