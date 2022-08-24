Vanderbilt comes to the islands as an unfamiliar foe for UH football

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is just days away from kicking off the 2022 season.

Hawaii opens the first season under head coach Timmy Chang against the Vanderbilt Commodores of the SEC, a match up that doesn’t come around very often.

Vandy is coming off of a tough 2-10 finish in 2021 as they rebuild the program under second year head coach Clark Lea.

Hawaii News Now sat down with WSMW4 Sports Anchor Chris Harris to find out more about the ‘Dores ahead of kick off.

The rainbow Warriors of Hawaii and the Commodores of Vanderbilt, two teams that don’t necessarily see each other very often, so for the fans here in Hawaii what can they expect out of this Commodores team?

“That’s a good question and one that the fans here in Nashville are asking themselves too.” Harris told Hawaii News Now. “So it’s the second year with head coach Clark Lea, I know you guys have a first year coach the Hawaii legend coach Chang, but Clark Lea weeded a lot of guys out last year, you know, he came here as a former defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, weeded a lot of guys out and kind of rebuilt from the ground up.”

Who are some of the play makers looking to make an impact this season?

“He’s got a couple of new guys, but it’s still pretty much a rebuild in process.” Harris said. “The quarterback, the starting quarterback is a guy named Mike Wright who finished the season as a starter last year, he’s a dual threat guy so there’s that.”

The Commodores got to Hawaii on Sunday, is that something that Coach Lea has done in the past as far as travel?

“I actually asked him that before they left, he said it’s really just to get acclimated to the environment because it’s such a drastic time change, they don’t want to be less than 100% by the weekend.” Harris said. “So they figured it would take a few days just to get up to speed and get your body clock right where they can really hit it hard and actually I talked to him and he said yeah Monday morning everyone was awake at like 1 a.m., so that’s just a huge shift for your internal clock.”

Any sightseeing while on the island?

“He said they are going to go to Pearl Harbor and do some stuff in the community,” Harris said. “Just kind of make the most of the trip, but those two reasons are why they’re there all week.”

Kick off between the ‘Bows and Commodores is set for Saturday, August 27th at 4:30 p.m. Hawaii time of the CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.