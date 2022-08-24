Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

US airstrikes target militia-controlled areas in east Syria

The U.S. military says it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by...
The U.S. military says it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The strikes come after U.S. forces were targeted by a Aug. 15 drone attack.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:34 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) - The U.S. military said early Wednesday it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

There was no immediate acknowledgment by Syria’s state-run media of the strikes hitting Deir Ez-Zor. Iran as well did not acknowledge the attack.

Opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and activist collective Deir Ezzor 24 said the airstrikes targeted the Ayash Camp run by the Fatimiyoun group made up of Shiite fighters from Afghanistan. The war monitor reported that at least six Syrian and foreign militants were killed in the airstrikes.

The U.S. military’s Central Command said the strikes “took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties.” It did not identify the targets, nor offer any casualty figures from the strikes, which the military said came at the orders of President Joe Biden.

“Today’s strikes were necessary to protect and defend U.S. personnel,” Central Command spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

The colonel added the attack was in response to an Aug. 15 attack targeting U.S. forces. That attack saw drones allegedly launched by Iranian-backed militias target the al-Tanf Garrison used by American forces. U.S. Central Command described the assault as causing “zero casualties and no damage” at the time.

Deir Ez-Zor is a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields. Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forces control the area and have often been the target of Israeli war planes in previous strikes.

U.S. forces entered Syria in 2015, backing allied forces in their fight against the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
HPD: ‘Reckless’ driver to blame in horrific head-on crash that left 2 dead
The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
Authorities responded to crash off Round Top Drive.
3 seriously injured when car plunges more than 50 feet off Tantalus cliff
Hawaiian Electric officials said a high-voltage short circuit occurred at a substation in...
Power restored on Maui after ‘high-voltage short circuit’ impacts thousands of customers
In its lawsuit, PJY Enterprises LLC alleges 62 of its 77 sweepstakes machines were damaged...
Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines

Latest News

Gary Ramirez, pictured here in 1979, has been arrested in the brutal stabbing of a 15-year-old...
Medical illness delays court appearance for 1982 cold case murder suspect
The city’s parking rates are between 15-80% less than what private parking lots charge.
City proposes increased parking rates to offset low revenue
A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.
2 men found guilty in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
City proposes increased parking rates to offset low revenue
City proposes increased parking rates to offset low revenue