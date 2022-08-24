Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

This dapper mail carrier is turning heads ... and melting hearts

"I've always been very into fashion and history," Kalani Han said.
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:01 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors.

Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes.

The finishing touch is the skinny tie.

With his black gloves and dapper appearance, the Chicago letter carrier may be the most stylish mailman you’ll ever see.

“I’ve got the Club Master sunglasses and the hair done up in a pompadour, I’ve got the pencil mustache,” he said.

When Han delivers the mail on the city’s Northwest side, it’s like he stepped out of the 1950s or 60s.

And households love it.

“Folks always stop me on the street. I think the no. 1 thing I always hear is, ‘I can’t remember the last time I saw a mail carrier wear a tie.’”

The 31-year-old insists his throwback fashion statement isn’t a gimmick.

He’s intrigued by vintage attire and postal service history.

“I’ve always been very into fashion and history,” he said.

To ensure he looked authentic, he studied photographs of old post office attire, and he wears patches, buttons and coats that he collected from retired mailmen.

“I have this cap, I don’t wear it myself. Can’t mess up the hair. But I do have this on my belt and I wear it as an accessory,” he said.

Han was born in Hawaii, but he’s lived on the mainland most of his life.

He still keeps his connection to the 50th state, though.

“Almost every shirt that’s hanging up in my closet, every button-down shirt, is an aloha shirt. Got to represent Hawaii every day,” he said.

He’s also trying to bring positive attention to the postal service. He takes that role very seriously.

“The folks that I interact with on a daily basis, the folks that I work with, they’re the best part about the job. They make my day every day,” he said.

Han says being a letter carrier is tailor made for him ― and he definitely looks the part.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
HPD: ‘Reckless’ driver to blame in horrific head-on crash that left 2 dead
The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
Authorities responded to crash off Round Top Drive.
3 seriously injured when car plunges more than 50 feet off Tantalus cliff
Hawaiian Electric officials said a high-voltage short circuit occurred at a substation in...
Power restored on Maui after ‘high-voltage short circuit’ in Maalaea
In its lawsuit, PJY Enterprises LLC alleges 62 of its 77 sweepstakes machines were damaged...
Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines

Latest News

Generic image / Tap water
Dining out in Honolulu? If you don’t ask for water, you might not get it
The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
Man shot by officers in Downtown Hilo; investigation underway
Man shot by officers in Downtown Hilo; investigation underway
The University of Hawaii football team is just days away from kicking off the 2022 season.
Vanderbilt comes to the islands as an unfamiliar foe for UH football
In its latest report, the state says Hawaii county is averaging 117-daily cases, but Dr....
Special on COVID testing in Hawaii to premiere on KGMB