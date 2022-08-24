Special on COVID testing in Hawaii to premiere on KGMB

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special presentation on COVID testing in Hawaii will air on KGMB this week.

“Caught Inside” premieres Wednesday on KGMB, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The special looks at efforts in Hawaii to stand up a broad COVID testing effort at the outset of the pandemic.

Editor’s Note: This program was produced by Shooters Film Production. Shooters is solely responsible for its content.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.