Special on COVID testing in Hawaii to premiere on KGMB

In its latest report, the state says Hawaii county is averaging 117-daily cases, but Dr. Kaohimanu Dang Akiona estimates the actual number is seven-to-ten times higher.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:04 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special presentation on COVID testing in Hawaii will air on KGMB this week.

“Caught Inside” premieres Wednesday on KGMB, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The special looks at efforts in Hawaii to stand up a broad COVID testing effort at the outset of the pandemic.

Editor’s Note: This program was produced by Shooters Film Production. Shooters is solely responsible for its content.

