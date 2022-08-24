Tributes
Sources: Driver in double fatal crash may have intentionally plowed into oncoming vehicle

A Virginia couple was killed in the crash and their daughter was critically injured.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:26 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver suspected of causing a deadly crash on Oahu’s North Shore is facing upgraded criminal charges ― and sources say he may have intentionally plowed into another vehicle head-on.

The 27-year old man was passing vehicles and speeding in a white Ford pickup when he collided with a Hyundai Elantra, killing Virginia visitors Ron and Michelle Hartman and critically injuring their daughter, Holly.

The man faces two counts of manslaughter and one count of second-degree assault.

If the city Prosecutor’s Office sticks with that charge, it would be unusual for a traffic incident.

They’ve only done it once in the past three years and that case has not gone to trial yet.

Loved ones left reeling after ‘amazing’ Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash

“It’s much more a criminal state of mind to do a manslaughter case,” attorney Victor Bakke said, referring to the upgraded charge.

“Not only did they know what they were doing was dangerous, but they just disregarded the fact and did it anyway.”

The driver, who police have not officially identified, has a long history of traffic crimes and violations. But none of those previous incidents resulted in injuries to others.

Attorney Jonathan Burge said those details can affect the decision to upgrade the charge.

“It all depends on the specific facts, not only of what happened that day, but his record,” he said.

HPD is investigating if the deadly collision was intentional after reports the man was suicidal, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The suspect is allegedly connected to a separate assault of a woman in Kahuku minutes before the crash.

That woman also ended up at a hospital. The driver remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

