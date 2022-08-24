Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Snoop Dogg releases new children’s animated series on YouTube

Snoop Dogg has released a new animated series for kids on YouTube.
Snoop Dogg has released a new animated series for kids on YouTube.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:59 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg is entering the world of children’s programming with a new animated kids’ series.

“Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” launched on YouTube and YouTube Kids.

Snoop Dogg partnered with Claude Brooks, the Emmy-nominated producer and creator of the children’s franchise “Hip Hop Harry,” and singer/songwriter October London on the project.

The series features a colorful cast of dogs who use song, dance and rap to help teach social, emotional and cognitive skills aimed at toddlers to 8-year-old kids.

The rapper voices the main character, Bow Wizzle, who is the adult mentor to the rest of the cast.

Snoop Dogg said as a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to him to build positive and educational environments for all children.

New episodes are planned to be released every Tuesday.

The series also has an accompanying album available on all streaming platforms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
HPD: ‘Reckless’ driver to blame in horrific head-on crash that left 2 dead
Authorities responded to crash off Round Top Drive.
3 seriously injured when car plunges more than 50 feet off Tantalus cliff
The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
HPD arrests suspect accused of fatally shooting woman at bus stop
Social distancing remains a problem as Hawaii public schools plan to reopen
DOE announces school closures on Maui as crews work to restore widespread outage
In its lawsuit, PJY Enterprises LLC alleges 62 of its 77 sweepstakes machines were damaged...
Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines

Latest News

FILE - New developments, including stepped-up public messaging campaigns by both Tehran and...
US, Iran inch closer to nuke deal but high hurdles remain
U.S. Rep Charlie Crist, D-Fla., waves to photographers after voting Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in...
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence
Anne Heche llega al estreno de "The Tender Bar" el 12 de diciembre de 2021 en el Teatro Chino...
Anne Heche laid to rest at historic Hollywood cemetery