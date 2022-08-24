Tributes
Medical illness delays court appearance for 1982 cold case murder suspect

Gary Ramirez, pictured here in 1979, has been arrested in the brutal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in 1982.
Gary Ramirez, pictured here in 1979, has been arrested in the brutal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in 1982.(Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:30 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A medical illness has delayed a court appearance for cold case murder suspect Gary Gene Ramirez.

The 75-year-old Maui man was set to face a judge on Tuesday in California, where he was extradited last week.

Ramirez is accused of raping and stabbing to death 15-year-old Karen Stitt, nearly 40 years ago in the Bay area.

Police arrested him three weeks ago at his Makalani Place home in Makawao based on DNA evidence.

GRAPHIC: Read the felony complaint against Gary Ramirez

A break in the case came in 2019, when a detective got a tip that Stitt’s killer was likely one of four brothers from Fresno. Ramirez was identified as the likely source of blood and bodily fluid in April, California police said.

Ramirez grew up in Fresno and served in the Air Force in the 1970s.

After leaving the military, he lived in San Francisco, San Diego, Colorado and Hawaii.

If convicted, he faces the possibility of life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

