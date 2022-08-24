Man shot by officers in Downtown Hilo; investigation underway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police confirm an officer-involved shooting took place in Downtown Hilo Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Keawe Street. Witnesses say a man ended up getting shot by police after he allegedly charged officers with a knife.

There’s no official word yet on the man’s condition, however witness video from the scene showed him on the ground being treated by paramedics.

Witnesses say he appeared to be dealing with some type of mental instability, and was cutting himself before police arrived.

Keawe Street was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

