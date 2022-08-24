Man dies after being run over by his tractor, sheriff says

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a...
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a tractor-related accident.(franky242 via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:09 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Idaho (Gray News) – A man in Idaho died after he was run over by a tractor in what officials are calling a tragic accident.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a tractor-related accident. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 58-year-old John Winegar in a cultivated field.

Officials said Winegar had been run over by his own tractor and died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details but said the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
HPD: ‘Reckless’ driver to blame in horrific head-on crash that left 2 dead
Hawaiian Electric officials said a high-voltage short circuit occurred at a substation in...
Power restored on Maui after ‘high-voltage short circuit’ impacts thousands of customers
Ron and Michelle Hartman, the Virginia couple killed in Monday’s crash on Oahu’s North Shore,...
Loved ones left reeling after ‘amazing’ Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
Sources: Driver in double fatal crash may have intentionally plowed into oncoming vehicle

Latest News

Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, speaks with the media after landing at...
17-year-old pilot sets record for solo flight around world
President Joe Biden is prepared to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in...
Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 24, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 24, 2022)