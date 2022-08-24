Loved ones left reeling after ‘amazing’ Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ron and Michelle Hartman, the Virginia couple killed in Monday’s crash on Oahu’s North Shore, are being remembered as pillars of their community.

Relatives say they leave behind three children, including a daughter who was also involved in the crash and remains hospitalized.

HNN spoke with a relative of the Hartmans, who learned the tragic news Tuesday morning.

She says the couple was adored by many in their Virginia community.

“They’ve been married for over 30 years,” said Tiffany Smith, a cousin of the Hartmans.

“They have three beautiful children. They’ve created an amazing life for themselves. Both very, very active in their church. My cousin Michelle was part of the Sweet Adelines. She was the neighborhood grandma.”

The Hartmans were scheduled to return to the mainland Wednesday and they flew to the islands for their daughter Holly’s Spartan Race at Kualoa.

Holly remains in critical condition.

“She has multiple broken bones and multiple internal injuries,” Smith said. “She’s in and out of coherence. She’s not really understanding what’s going on. She keeps asking for her mom and dad and her dog.”

The Hartmans’ two other children are still in Virginia, trying to make sense of the unfathomable.

“I don’t think it’s really kicked in,” Smith said.

“I think they’re just going through the motions of getting the mortgage and figuring out what to do with the house and dogs and the bodies and worrying about Holly.

“She’s by herself. I don’t think they’ve really processed everything.”

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku.

Police say a 27-year-old pickup truck driver plowed into the Hartmans’ sedan head-on. A double manslaughter case has been opened, and CrimeStoppers is asking for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Meanwhile, the Hartman family has started a GoFundMe to help cover travel, medical, and funeral expenses.

