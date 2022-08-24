Honolulu Little League advances to World Series US championships

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii plays on!

Honolulu Little League punched their ticket into the Little League World Series United States Championship after another mercy rule victory over Tennessee on Thursday.

The boys in the blue and yellow move to 4-0 in the LLWS, a 13-0 win thanks to 13 hits as a squad, five home runs, while only allowing two hits.

Hawaii now awaits the winner of the Southwest and Mid-Atlantic game to face off in Saturday’s US finals.

First pitch set for 9:30 a.m. Hawaii time on ESPN.

