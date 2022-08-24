Healthier Hawaii: This program helps reverse heart disease, other health conditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are so many different diets out there, but Straub Medical Center offers a comprehensive program that is proven to reverse heart disease and other health conditions through lifestyle changes.

Dr. Se Kon Won from Hawaii Pacific Health explains how the Ornish program works.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.