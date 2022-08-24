Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: This program helps reverse heart disease, other health conditions

Dr. Se Kon Won from Hawaii Pacific Health explains how the Ornish program works.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:30 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are so many different diets out there, but Straub Medical Center offers a comprehensive program that is proven to reverse heart disease and other health conditions through lifestyle changes.

Dr. Se Kon Won from Hawaii Pacific Health explains how the Ornish program works.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

