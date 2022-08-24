Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii reports 13 COVID deaths, over 2,200 cases in past week

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,219 new cases in the past seven days.

That compares to 2,696 cases and 13 additional deaths in the previous week.

DOH said the average positivity rate is 10.7%.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 337,737.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,632.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
HPD: ‘Reckless’ driver to blame in horrific head-on crash that left 2 dead
Ron and Michelle Hartman, the Virginia couple killed in Monday’s crash on Oahu’s North Shore,...
Loved ones left reeling after ‘amazing’ Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash
Hawaiian Electric officials said a high-voltage short circuit occurred at a substation in...
Power restored on Maui after ‘high-voltage short circuit’ impacts thousands of customers
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
Sources: Driver in double fatal crash may have intentionally plowed into oncoming vehicle

Latest News

But it's not just because of the coronavirus. More people are in the hospital for other reasons.
Amid severe shortage, Hilo hospital to hire nurse aides with no experience and train them
HNN
Amid severe shortage, Hilo hospital to hire nurse aides with no experience and train them
Wedding dresses in shop
The Japanese wedding industry in Hawaii used to be booming. Now, it's slow to make a comeback
Jynneos, the smallpox and monkeypox vaccine available in Hawaii to those who are eligible.
DOH opens up monkeypox vaccination clinic at Blaisdell Center as eligibility expands