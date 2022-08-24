Tributes
Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure

The Biden administration today announced it's cancelling up to $10,000 of federal student loans.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:22 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday.

The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery.

In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that he had two aneurysms in the past. Aneurysms usually have no symptoms, but if they rupture, they can lead to a stroke and can sometimes be fatal.

He has since been discharged from Straub Medical Center after an overnight stay.

Cayetano served as Hawaii’s governor from 1994 to 2002.

