Forecast: Light winds and spotty showers persist, stronger winds due over the weekend

Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers persist, stronger winds due over the weekend
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will hold over the western islands, while moderate east-southeast winds prevail over the eastern end of the state through Thursday. This will keep a land sea breeze pattern in place for the western islands and more sheltered areas over the eastern end of the state, with showers favoring windward areas overnight and leeward and interior areas during the afternoon and evening hours. The trades will return and strengthen from east to west across the state Thursday night and Friday, bringing a return of more typical trade wind weather.

The current long period south swell will continue to lower gradually through Wednesday. A much smaller south swell is expected Thursday through Sunday. The current small mid period northwest swell will lower gradually Wednesday through Friday. Short period choppy surf along east facing shores will remain rather small through Friday with a gradual uptick expected over the weekend as trade winds gradually strengthen.

