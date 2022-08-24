Tributes
DOH reports 4 additional monkeypox cases in Hawaii, bringing total count to 22

Under a magnification of 50X, this image depicted a section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus. The specimen was obtained on day-4 of the rash development.(CDC)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:32 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported four additional monkeypox cases on Wednesday, bringing the total count of infections in Hawaii to 22.

DOH provided a breakdown of where each additional monkepox infection was detected:

  • A Hawaii Island resident whose case is related to community exposure
  • An Oahu resident whose case remains under investigation
  • An Oahu resident whose case remains under investigation
  • A Maui resident whose case remains under investigation

Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan said Hawaii is expected to see more cases as the United States reports nearly 16,000 monkeypox cases.

“We continue to work to conduct contact tracing and follow-up with all cases. We encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated to stop the spread of monkeypox and protect our community,” Tan said.

Monkeypox Misconceptions: The virus isn’t only an LGBTQ+ concern, officials say

So far, the Health Department said nearly 1,800 doses of monkeypox vaccine have been administered.

JYNNEOS is a two-dose series administered 28 days apart. Individuals eligible for a second dose are encouraged to make an appointment.

For more information on the vaccine, click here.

