Dining out in Honolulu? If you don’t ask for water, you might not get it

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:31 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next time you dine out in Honolulu, don’t expect your server to automatically bring you water.

The city is reminding restaurants that water must be provided only if patrons request it.

That’s because there is a 10% voluntary water conservation order in place, which has been in effect since March due to drought conditions.

The rule, which has been on the books since 1992, applies to anywhere food is sold. For establishments that violate the rules, they could be fined $50 for each violation.

Especially with wells still shut down in light of the ongoing Red Hill water crisis, the Board of Water Supply says people should know that an eight-ounce glass of water requires another 16 ounces to clean — and often the glass is left untouched.

BWS says they’ve done what they can to adjust and account for water use, however they still need the community’s help to reduce overall demand.

