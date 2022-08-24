As costs soar, families turn to Hawaii nonprofits for help to feed keiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many families on Oahu’s Leeward Coast rely on snacks and meals provided at the Nanakuli Boys & Girls Club.

Kekoa Tupua is the club’s director. He helps organize extra food pickups and sends kids home with enough food for dinner as much as he can.

“They need nourishment,” Tupua said. “They need things to keep them focused and motivated. I know in this community is almost like a hush hush, you don’t talk about the struggles that you’re dealing with.”

Yvette Hall isn’t afraid to talk about the need for help.

Hall has five kids at the club ranging from 7 to 13 years old.

“People are going through the same thing,” Hall said. “They feel the same way. I believe they just want to be accepted.”

Hall and her husband both work.

She said even though they both have good jobs, they still wouldn’t be able to make ends meet.

“The programs that these community programs offer, then services, it’s amazing,” Hall said. “And we do need it. It’s very tough to make a living in Hawaii.”

According to data from Feeding America, 1 in 4 children in Hawaii is food insecure.

“That means that they may have enough food to get through the day, but they’re uncertain sometimes about where their next meal is coming from,” said Laura Kay Rand, Hawaii Foodbank vice president and chief impact officer.

Rand says the pandemic devastated Hawaii’s struggling families.

“They ended up needing to pay their rent or their mortgage out of their savings account and drain credit cards or take loans,” Rand said. “It was economically really devastating.”

Hall is thankful that their working family gets a little help.

“Life here in Hawaii is very expensive,” Hall said. “It’s OK to not have enough money. It’s OK to live paycheck to paycheck. It’s OK to ask for help. You know, that doesn’t make you a bad person. It doesn’t.”

