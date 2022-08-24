After 2-year hiatus, Duke’s Oceanfest is back and bigger than ever

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a two-year hiatus, Duke’s OceanFest is back!

The 2022 festival is underway in Waikiki, and competition includes surfing, foiling, and swimming.

Jim Fulton is one of the many people who make OceanFest happen every year.

Catch daily livestreams of Duke’s Oceanfest competition by clicking here.

He says the 2022 festival is something to celebrate.

”It’s the first OceanFest since 2019 because of the pandemic,” Fulton said. “This year is even more special as we celebrate Duke’s 132nd birthday.”

Participants marked the big day by adorning Duke’s statue in Waikiki with lei.

For a full schedule of Oceanfest events, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.