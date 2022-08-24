Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

4 injured in drive-by shooting near Chicago high school

The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in...
The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in good condition.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:55 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say three juveniles and one adult have been shot near a high school on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Police say the victims between the ages of 15 and 18 were wounded on Wednesday afternoon outside an ice cream shop near Carl Schurz High School.

The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in good condition.

Chicago Public Schools issued a statement saying a shooting occurred just before a high school’s dismissal bell, but would not confirm the school name.

The school went on a lockdown while police responded.

That lockdown has since been lifted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
Woman killed in shooting at Chinatown bus stop was 4 months pregnant, family says
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
HPD: ‘Reckless’ driver to blame in horrific head-on crash that left 2 dead
Ron and Michelle Hartman, the Virginia couple killed in Monday’s crash on Oahu’s North Shore,...
Loved ones left reeling after ‘amazing’ Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash
Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
Sources: Driver in double fatal crash may have intentionally plowed into oncoming vehicle
Hawaiian Electric officials said a high-voltage short circuit occurred at a substation in...
Power restored on Maui after ‘high-voltage short circuit’ impacts thousands of customers

Latest News

FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Will I get a refund if I paid off my student loans? Here’s what we know about Biden’s plan
The IRS says it will refund 1.6 million people who missed tax filing deadlines in the early...
IRS to refund penalties for millions of taxpayers who filed late amid pandemic
Pete Arredondo, the police chief of Uvalde schools, faces possible firing Wednesday after a...
Uvalde school chief defends actions ahead of possible firing
Ben Cayetano
Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure