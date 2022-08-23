Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines

A recent examination found that 62 of the machines are now damaged and unusable, the suit said.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:22 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a bitter, decade-long legal and political battle, the Hawaii distributor of sweepstakes gaming machines is suing the HPD for damaging his equipment.

The lawsuit alleges that when Honolulu police seized PJY Enteprises LLC’s 77 sweepstakes machines in 2012, the machines were new and in working condition.

But a recent examination found that 62 of the machines are now damaged and unusable, the suit said.

The company’s lawyer estimated the loss at about $162,000.

“It looks like they had damage from the movement being moved. A lot of the machines that were damaged were termite-ridden,” said Keith Kiuchi, attorney for PJY.

“We could see the termite droppings on the machines and they infested the cabinet. So they weren’t usable.”

While the suit details the alleged damage to the machines, the city’s liability could be more extensive.

Police seized another 150 machines from other operators ― valued at around $400,000 ― but the machines are nowhere to be found.

“They destroyed (them). I mean, I’d like to see what the statutory authority was given ― especially since this case was on appeal,” Kiuchi said.

That appeal was decided in December when the Hawaii Supreme Court ordered police to return the machines.

That came after criminal cases brought by then-Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro against PJY and owner Tracy Yoshimura were thrown out twice for prosecutorial misconduct due to tainted evidence and testimony.

The HPD had no immediate comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
Manhunt continues for gunman accused of killing 24-year-old woman in Chinatown
Authorities responded to crash off Round Top Drive.
3 seriously injured when car plunges more than 50 feet off Tantalus cliff
One person is dead and three others are hospitalized following a crash on Kamehameha Highway in...
Police: ‘Reckless’ driver caused crash on Oahu’s North Shore that left 2 dead
Savio farm lots
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
The flames raged Sunday morning destroying the historic building.
Halau seeks help after fire guts historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre near Kailua-Kona

Latest News

One person is dead and three others are hospitalized following a crash on Kamehameha Highway in...
Police: ‘Reckless’ driver caused crash on Oahu’s North Shore that left 2 dead
HNN
Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines
Something Borrowed Wedding was started in hopes of filling a need from the shuttered Japanese...
With things burrowed and new, Japanese wedding industry vows to make a comeback
Corroded value to Red Hill tank.
Rusty tanks, corroded valves: Probe finds potential violations with military water system