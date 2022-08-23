Tributes
Light trade winds today, regular trade wind weather this weekend

North shore surf peaks today, next south swell starts Thursday
Lighter trade winds are forecast through Thursday. Local radar imagery shows numerous showers spreading westward across the state with scattered to numerous shower activity favoring the overnight to early morning hours. More typical drier summer weather will start from Thursday onward. On Friday we transition back to a more dominant trade wind weather with sunshine and windward and mauka showers.(None)
By Billy V
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:19 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lighter trade winds are forecast through Thursday. Local radar imagery shows numerous showers spreading westward across the state with scattered to numerous shower activity favoring the overnight to early morning hours. More typical drier summer weather will start from Thursday onward. On Friday we transition back to a more dominant trade wind weather with sunshine and windward and mauka showers. These moderate to breezy trades will last into at least the first half of next week. Passing showers will typically favor windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours.

The current long period south swell will continue to lower gradually through Wednesday. A much smaller south swell is expected during the Thursday through Sunday time period. A small mid period northwest swell is expected to peak through Tuesday, then lower gradually Wednesday through Friday. Short period choppy surf along east facing shores will remain rather small through Friday with a slight uptick expected over the weekend as trade winds gradually strengthen.

