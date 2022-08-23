Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

James Webb Space Telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons

NASA releases new images from the James Webb Space Telescope showing Jupiter and its northern and southern lights. (Source: NASA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The world’s newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all.

Scientists released the shots Monday of the solar system’s biggest planet.

The James Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze. Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms.

One wide-field picture is particularly dramatic, showing the faint rings around the planet, as well as two tiny moons against a glittering background of galaxies.

“We’ve never seen Jupiter like this. It’s all quite incredible,” said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, of the University of California, Berkeley, who helped lead the observations.

“We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest,” she added in a statement.

The infrared images were artificially colored in blue, white, green, yellow and orange, according to the U.S.-French research team, to make the features stand out.

NASA and the European Space Agency’s $10 billion successor to the Hubble Space Telescope rocketed away at the end of last year and has been observing the cosmos in the infrared since summer. Scientists hope to behold the dawn of the universe with Webb, peering all the way back to when the first stars and galaxies were forming 13.7 billion years ago.

The observatory is positioned 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s...
HPD: ‘Reckless’ driver to blame in horrific head-on crash that left 2 dead
Authorities responded to crash off Round Top Drive.
3 seriously injured when car plunges more than 50 feet off Tantalus cliff
The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
Manhunt continues for gunman accused of killing 24-year-old woman in Chinatown
A Planning Commission meeting this Tuesday could decide the fate of the iconic Coco Palms...
Controversial development of Coco Palms Resort draws renewed concerns
In its lawsuit, PJY Enterprises LLC alleges 62 of its 77 sweepstakes machines were damaged...
Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines

Latest News

Power outages reported across Maui.
Crews work to restore widespread outage on Maui as thousands without power
Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in...
Weather whiplash: Summer lurches from drought to flood
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 23, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 23, 2022)
A car crashed into this house, killing an 18-month-old baby.
18-month-old dies after car crashes into home, Tennessee police say
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints