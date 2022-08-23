Hawaii Police Department announces its 4-legged ‘secret weapon’ is retiring

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special member of the Hawaii Police Department is retiring.

Rory, a 10-year-old springer spaniel, has been HPD’s longtime narcotics canine.

During his seven years of service, Rory has helped take 60 pounds of drugs off the streets and recovered more than half a million dollars.

Officers called Rory one of their “secret weapons” because he doesn’t look like a typical police dog.

HPD acquired Rory in 2015 from a California program that raises and trains narcotics canines. He was 3 years old at the time.

Rory will enjoy his retirement living with the family of his most recent handler.

