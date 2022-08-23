Tributes
Get ready to belt out ‘Don’t Stop Believin’': Journey is returning to Hawaii!

After five years, the legendary rock band Journey will be returning to Hawaii for a one-night event that's sure to bring the house down.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:15 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready to belt out the song “Don’t Stop Believin’” because the iconic rock band Journey is returning to the islands for the first time in five years!

Promoter Rick Bartalini Presents announced Tuesday that Journey will be taking the stage at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on Oct. 5 for one night only.

Tickets will go on sale for Hawaii residents only Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. HST.

They will then go on sale to the mainland on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. HST.

In memory of his friend Olivia Newton-John, Bartalini will donate $1 of each ticket sold to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.

Ticket prices start at $55.50 and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com, in person and at the venue box office.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of Journey. Best known for “Don’t Stop Believin’,” the band is also famous for recognizable songs such as “Open Arms,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It.” They have sold almost 100 million albums worldwide.

