Crews work to restore widespread outage on Maui as thousands without power

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tens of thousands of customers on Maui are without power Tuesday morning as the island deals with a widespread outage.

Hawaiian Electric said crews are currently working to restore power to parts of South Maui, West Maui, Kahului, Wailuku, Waihee and Waiehu, Upcountry and East Maui.

It appears that many of these outages began around 3 a.m.

As of 5 a.m., some residents in Kahului said power has been restored. There has been no updates yet for other parts of the island.

HECO said the cause of the outage is being assessed.

This story will be updated.

As Maui residents deal with the outage, viewers can keep up with the latest updates by watching Hawaii News Now’s Livestream on the HNN mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.