Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Amid severe shortage, Hilo hospital to hire nurse aides with no experience and train them

But it's not just because of the coronavirus. More people are in the hospital for other reasons.
But it's not just because of the coronavirus. More people are in the hospital for other reasons.
By Allyson Blair
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:41 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The workforce crisis continues to hamstring Hawaii’s hospitals. In addition to the statewide shortage of nurses, there’s also a need for hundreds of nurse aides.

The situation is so dire, Hilo Medical Center is now hiring aides with no experience and training them as they go.

Hospital officials say these days, there’s no such thing as a slow day.

“We’ve been operating at about 130% capacity throughout the hospital. And in the ER we’re seeing between 140 to 160 patients at day,” said registered nurse Tyler Sumner.

The hospital has been grappling with the shortage of nurses aides for years.

The only Certified Nursing Assistant program on Hawaii Island shut down prior to the pandemic, crippling the pipeline for new workers.

“We posted all these jobs and we are noticing the vacancies were staying open,” said Hilo Medical Center Director of Public Affairs Elena Cabatu. “We just weren’t getting the candidates that we were looking for.”

While the hospital has been able to bring in some traveling nurses from the continent, officials say it would be too expensive to import nurse aides.

“So we decided to organize a nurse aid training program and actually pay them to be trained,” Cabatu said.

The entry level position earns about $40,000 a year. And the tasks nurse aides perform are critical.

“They help with activities of daily living. Helping with baths, helping brush teeth, helping us feed the patients. Doing vitals,” said Hilo Medical Center House Supervisor Angela Kanae.

The paid training program is a first in Hawaii.

“It’s a little different. It’s not a certification,” said Hilo Medical Center Critical Care Nursing Director Yvette Masaoka.

Cabatu added, “They have a two-week training. And then they will be acclimated to their unit.”

Nurse aide assigned to critical care departments will train an additional three months.

“The nurse aides on the floor (will train) a little bit shorter. Within two months they should be on their own,” Masaoka said.

The program officially launches Sept. 6. Hilo Medical Center is currently accepting applications.

Officials say they’ll start by hiring up to 10 trainees.

“If you know anyone who’s 18, interested in the medical field, wants to come to come and join our team. This is an amazing place to work,” said Masaoka.

Officials say they hope to offer the program two to three times a year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
Manhunt continues for gunman accused of killing 24-year-old woman in Chinatown
Savio farm lots
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
Authorities responded to crash off Round Top Drive.
3 seriously injured when car plunges more than 50 feet off Tantalus cliff
The flames raged Sunday morning destroying the historic building.
Halau seeks help after fire guts historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre near Kailua-Kona
The president of the Grassroot Institute points to data released by the Department of Business,...
Study: Out-of-state buyers aren’t the only ones to blame for Hawaii’s hot housing market

Latest News

One person is dead and three others are hospitalized following a crash on Kamehameha Highway in...
1 dead, 3 hospitalized in head-on crash on Oahu’s North Shore
Midday Newscast: Stocks plunge on Wall Street amid growing fears of recession
Monkeypox
As demand soars, US makes nearly 2M more monkeypox vaccine doses available
Authorities responded to crash off Round Top Drive.
3 seriously injured when car plunges more than 50 feet off Tantalus cliff