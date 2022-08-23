Amid severe shortage, Hilo hospital to hire nurse aides with no experience and train them

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The workforce crisis continues to hamstring Hawaii’s hospitals. In addition to the statewide shortage of nurses, there’s also a need for hundreds of nurse aides.

The situation is so dire, Hilo Medical Center is now hiring aides with no experience and training them as they go.

Hospital officials say these days, there’s no such thing as a slow day.

“We’ve been operating at about 130% capacity throughout the hospital. And in the ER we’re seeing between 140 to 160 patients at day,” said registered nurse Tyler Sumner.

The hospital has been grappling with the shortage of nurses aides for years.

The only Certified Nursing Assistant program on Hawaii Island shut down prior to the pandemic, crippling the pipeline for new workers.

“We posted all these jobs and we are noticing the vacancies were staying open,” said Hilo Medical Center Director of Public Affairs Elena Cabatu. “We just weren’t getting the candidates that we were looking for.”

While the hospital has been able to bring in some traveling nurses from the continent, officials say it would be too expensive to import nurse aides.

“So we decided to organize a nurse aid training program and actually pay them to be trained,” Cabatu said.

The entry level position earns about $40,000 a year. And the tasks nurse aides perform are critical.

“They help with activities of daily living. Helping with baths, helping brush teeth, helping us feed the patients. Doing vitals,” said Hilo Medical Center House Supervisor Angela Kanae.

The paid training program is a first in Hawaii.

“It’s a little different. It’s not a certification,” said Hilo Medical Center Critical Care Nursing Director Yvette Masaoka.

Cabatu added, “They have a two-week training. And then they will be acclimated to their unit.”

Nurse aide assigned to critical care departments will train an additional three months.

“The nurse aides on the floor (will train) a little bit shorter. Within two months they should be on their own,” Masaoka said.

The program officially launches Sept. 6. Hilo Medical Center is currently accepting applications.

Officials say they’ll start by hiring up to 10 trainees.

“If you know anyone who’s 18, interested in the medical field, wants to come to come and join our team. This is an amazing place to work,” said Masaoka.

Officials say they hope to offer the program two to three times a year.

