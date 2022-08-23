1 dead, 3 hospitalized in head-on crash on Kamehameha Hwy. in Kahuku
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:37 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KAHUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person is dead and three others are hospitalized following a crash on Oahu’s North Shore, officials said.
The crash happened on Kamehameha Highway near Gunstock Ranch.
Emergency officials responded to the crash around 1:10 p.m.
Honolulu police sent out a traffic alert that Kamehameha Highway is shut down fronting Malaekahana State Park.
No further details have been provided at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.