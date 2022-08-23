Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

1 dead, 3 hospitalized in head-on crash on Kamehameha Hwy. in Kahuku

The search continues for the suspect who shot and killed a woman at a Chinatown bus stop.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:37 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person is dead and three others are hospitalized following a crash on Oahu’s North Shore, officials said.

The crash happened on Kamehameha Highway near Gunstock Ranch.

Emergency officials responded to the crash around 1:10 p.m.

Honolulu police sent out a traffic alert that Kamehameha Highway is shut down fronting Malaekahana State Park.

No further details have been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
Manhunt continues for gunman accused of killing 24-year-old woman in Chinatown
Savio farm lots
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
Authorities responded to crash off Round Top Drive.
3 seriously injured when car plunges more than 50 feet off Tantalus cliff
The flames raged Sunday morning destroying the historic building.
Halau seeks help after fire guts historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre near Kailua-Kona
The president of the Grassroot Institute points to data released by the Department of Business,...
Study: Out-of-state buyers aren’t the only ones to blame for Hawaii’s hot housing market

Latest News

Midday Newscast: Stocks plunge on Wall Street amid growing fears of recession
Monkeypox
As demand soars, US makes nearly 2M more monkeypox vaccine doses available
Authorities responded to crash off Round Top Drive.
3 seriously injured when car plunges more than 50 feet off Tantalus cliff
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'