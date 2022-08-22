Tributes
UH gears up for new school year as it sees largest incoming class of students

With students returning, University of Hawaii's president discusses campus protocols as pandemic-related restrictions are eased.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:07 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fall classes begin on Monday at University of Hawaii campuses across the state as well as Chaminade University.

UH will require students to wear masks in most indoor settings and they are strongly encouraged campus-wide.

The university’s president, David Lassner, said enrollment numbers continue to show signs of growth across the UH system.

”We’ve had great enrollment here at UH Manoa through the pandemic, even though nationally numbers have been down. I think a lot of people wanted to stay home to be safe. We’ve been attracting a lot of students from California, international students are back,” Lassner said.

“We actually have the largest incoming class in our history, topping last year’s record class.”

Students said they are looking forward to a more normal school year.

”I am just really excited to get back to in-person classes, seeing all of my friends and participating in clubs. Clubs are a really big thing for me,” said Reese Kisaba, a Junior at UH Manoa majoring in finance.

There is also a lot to look forward to in the way of athletics as the UH Board of Regents recently approved a $30 million project to expand seating capacity at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

The plan is to take the capacity from 9,300 up to 17,000 seats. That project should be complete by the 2023 football season.

