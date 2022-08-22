Trade wind weather today, muggy and humid tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Expect the initial increase in rainfall to affect windward Big Island and Maui today, while modest rainfall persists over windward Oahu and Kauai. Humidity will rise and windward portions of all islands will experience an uptick in rainfall. Daytime sea breezes will lead to afternoon clouds and scattered leeward and interior showers. Trade winds will rebuild late Thursday and Friday and may become breezy next weekend.

The current long period south swell will slowly decrease later today. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) will remain in effect through the day for all south facing shores. Surf along west facing shores will remain elevated due to the long period south swell wrapping along the western sides of each island. The south swell energy continues to decline through Wednesday. A northwest swell is building into the region today producing fun sized surf through Thursday along north facing shores.

