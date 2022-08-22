Plans for Hawaii Island boat ramp blocked by lava rock raises community concern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four years after lava blocked Pohoiki Boat Ramp, controversy and frustration is growing over what to do with the area.

It’s been blocked since the 2018 Kilauea eruption.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that an engineer presented some options to the community, including dredging a channel to the ramp.

However, there’s concern that it could be filled with sediment within weeks unless reinforced dikes are used. Doing that could cost $62 million and would take years to complete.

Despite these options, officials said construction will not start until summer of next year at the earliest.

Fishermen said they were frustrated that it’s already taken this long without a firm solution in sight.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.