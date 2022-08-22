Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Plans for Hawaii Island boat ramp blocked by lava rock raises community concern

Your top local stories for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:41 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four years after lava blocked Pohoiki Boat Ramp, controversy and frustration is growing over what to do with the area.

It’s been blocked since the 2018 Kilauea eruption.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that an engineer presented some options to the community, including dredging a channel to the ramp.

However, there’s concern that it could be filled with sediment within weeks unless reinforced dikes are used. Doing that could cost $62 million and would take years to complete.

Despite these options, officials said construction will not start until summer of next year at the earliest.

Fishermen said they were frustrated that it’s already taken this long without a firm solution in sight.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
Manhunt continues for gunman accused of killing 24-year-old woman in Chinatown
Savio farm lots
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
The president of the Grassroot Institute points to data released by the Department of Business,...
Study: Out-of-state buyers aren’t the only ones to blame for Hawaii’s hot housing market
The flames raged Sunday morning destroying the historic building.
Halau seeks help after fire guts historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre near Kailua-Kona
HPD police cruiser / file image
Motorcyclist in his 30s critically injured in late-night Windward Oahu crash

Latest News

Manti Te’o delivered an emotional thank you on Instagram.
Manti Te’o thanks fans following Netflix documentary
Authorities responded to crash off Round Top Drive.
Car launches off Round Top Drive, landing roughly 50 feet down a cliff
The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
Manhunt continues for gunman accused of killing 24-year-old woman in Chinatown
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 22, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 22, 2022)