For a limited time, city offers free bus rides to ease congested roadways

This announcement comes just in time for the start of the new school year for Oahu’s private schools and the University of Hawaii campuses.(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:44 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to ease back-to-school traffic, the city is offering free fares on TheBus — but it’ll only be for a week.

The city’s Department of Transportation Services said bus fares will be free from Monday through Friday.

This comes just in time for the start of the new school year for Oahu’s private schools and the University of Hawaii campuses.

Many hope free bus rides will promote and encourage the public to use the HOLO card, which is the city’s first account based, electronic fare system used by passengers on TheBus.

Residents who would like to take advantage of the free fare week will need a functioning HOLO card to board TheBus.

To learn more about the HOLO card and where to get one, click here.

