Lighter trades, more showers on the way

Trade winds will begin to gradually weaken late Monday, with local night land breezes and afternoon sea breezes expected midweek. A mid-level disturbance will also move in from east to west, which could result in increased clouds and showers, including for interior and leeward areas during the afternoons, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity levels may also rise a bit with the lighter winds. Trade winds are expected to strengthen again late in the week.

In surf, a south swell will be peaking Monday with surf just below advisory levels, and then gradually decline through midweek. A northwest swell will also bring a small boost to wave heights Monday. Other than that, it’s going to be a quiet week in the surf department.

For mariners, a small craft advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island due to strong winds and high seas.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.