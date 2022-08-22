Tributes
High surf advisory posted for south shores

File photo of high surf off Kakaako
File photo of high surf off Kakaako
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:21 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for the south-facing shores of all islands.

According to the National Weather Service, the incoming south swell was a few feet higher than previously forecast.

Surf of 7 to 10 feet will be possible on south shores Monday. Waves are then expected to gradually decline through midweek.

Surf along west shores will also be elevated from the south swell energy.

Strong breaking waves, longshore and rip currents will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, especially visitors who are unfamiliar with local ocean conditions, should exercise caution and heed all warnings from ocean safety lifeguards.

