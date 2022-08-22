Tributes
Flames gut historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre in Kailua-Kona

The flames raged Sunday morning destroying the historic building.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:49 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A historic structure in Kailua-Kona was destroyed by a raging fire Sunday morning.

Hawaii County fire officials responded to the blaze at the 1929 Historic Holualoa Theatre just before 8 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, the old wooden structure was fully engulfed as thick black smoke billowed.

Multiple units responded and battled the flames until it was brought under control around 9:30 a.m.

The fire department says no one was inside at the time and there were no injuries reported.

A cause is under investigation.

