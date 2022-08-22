Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Event aims to support parents cope with back-to-school stress

Two educators are holding a free parent support group meeting in Waimalu on Aug 28.
Two educators are holding a free parent support group meeting in Waimalu on Aug 28.(Letting Go with Aloha)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:04 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re a parent and stressed about your kids getting back to school -- two educators want to help.

They’re hosting a free event in Waimalu next Sunday to teach parents how to prepare their children for success, while offering mental health support to each other.

“Education is just not knowledge, you know, right now, it is learning how to overcome emotions, you know, embracing mistakes and failures. And not just and seeing them as growth opportunities, not as a reason to receive a consequence,” said event organizer Karen Gibson, who is a parent coach with Letting Go with Aloha. “We want to make sure that we motivate our children, but a lot of my students are saying they feel stressed because cellphones are taken away, or privileges are taken away, and that doesn’t really motivate them. It makes them fear and feel just more stress.”

She says the group will discuss healthy ways to motivate children.

Kids “just want to be heard, want to be understood and not judged, and when we become open minded, I’m gonna truly believe you’re going to see a huge change in children, because they will not only develop tools to overcome their stress, but I think that we’ll be having more confident children, they’ll be able to be prepared for adulthood,” Gibson said.

The gathering will be held at the Waiau District Park at 2:30 p.m. on August 28th.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
HPD: Chinatown shooting that killed a woman likely not a random act
Savio farm lots
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
The president of the Grassroot Institute points to data released by the Department of Business,...
Study: Out-of-state buyers aren’t the only ones to blame for Hawaii’s hot housing market
National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii CEO Glen Hayashida speaking at a news conference at the...
Experts: Nonprofit’s non-bid COVID contract was a lucrative ‘sweetheart deal’ that gouged taxpayers
Diamond Head Community Garden not closed until Act with Care, Do Not Gather Order is lifted.
Calling all small-scale gardeners: Applications for the state’s micro-grant program are now open

Latest News

A Planning Commission meeting this Tuesday could decide the fate of the iconic Coco Palms...
Coco Palms resort update draws renewed concerns
File photo of high surf off Kakaako
High surf advisory posted for south shores
On Sunday, the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center were set up and ready to administer...
Hundreds of monkeypox vaccines administered as state expands eligibility
The flames raged Sunday morning destroying the historic building.
Halau seeks help after fire guts historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre near Kailua-Kona