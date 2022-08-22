Event aims to support parents cope with back-to-school stress

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re a parent and stressed about your kids getting back to school -- two educators want to help.

They’re hosting a free event in Waimalu next Sunday to teach parents how to prepare their children for success, while offering mental health support to each other.

“Education is just not knowledge, you know, right now, it is learning how to overcome emotions, you know, embracing mistakes and failures. And not just and seeing them as growth opportunities, not as a reason to receive a consequence,” said event organizer Karen Gibson, who is a parent coach with Letting Go with Aloha. “We want to make sure that we motivate our children, but a lot of my students are saying they feel stressed because cellphones are taken away, or privileges are taken away, and that doesn’t really motivate them. It makes them fear and feel just more stress.”

She says the group will discuss healthy ways to motivate children.

Kids “just want to be heard, want to be understood and not judged, and when we become open minded, I’m gonna truly believe you’re going to see a huge change in children, because they will not only develop tools to overcome their stress, but I think that we’ll be having more confident children, they’ll be able to be prepared for adulthood,” Gibson said.

The gathering will be held at the Waiau District Park at 2:30 p.m. on August 28th.

