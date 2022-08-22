Tributes
As demand soars, US makes nearly 2M more monkeypox vaccine doses available

The search continues for the suspect who shot and killed a woman at a Chinatown bus stop.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:10 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As monkeypox spreads in the U.S., so does its impact.

The White House says it’s making 1.8 million vaccine doses available for order starting Monday.

That’s as the country is struggling to catch up with demand.

Critics say the U.S. is playing catch up as monkeypox spreads and affects more people.

The White House says it’s already distributed about a million vaccine doses and has an agreement to get more than five-million more vials.

Meanwhile, New York is reporting its first case in a minor and last month the CDC identified two infected children.

