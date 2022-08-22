Coco Palms resort update draws renewed concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A controversial development on Kauai is drawing new concern from some residents.

A Planning Commission meeting this Tuesday could decide the fate of the iconic Coco Palms Resort at Wailua, which was featured in the Elvis Presley film, ”Blue Hawaii.”

For 30 years, the site has been in ruins after being destroyed by Hurricane Iniki.

Activists say they want local government to reconsider plans to build a 350 room hotel on the historical site thats home to ancient burials and birthing stones

“They’re given special exemption to rebuild on an Iniki ordinance from 30 years ago. I mean, when our whole understanding of environment and our whole understanding of like cultural significance, it’s changed. Our entire understanding of how we go about projects like this has changed. So we really need to change,” said Fern Holland of Hawaii Alliance for Progressive Action.

Environmental organizations plan to formally contest the county permits granted to the developer.

Rather than a hotel, they propose building the island’s first educational, cultural living center.

