Car launches off Round Top Drive, landing roughly 50 feet down a cliff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:43 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities responded to a crash overnight after a car launched off Round Top Drive.
The vehicle landed at the bottom of a cliff about 50 to 60 feet below.
Three people may have been taken to the hospital following the crash.
HNN has reached out to officials for more information.
This story will be updated.
