Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Body, car found in lake near where Calif. teen went missing

The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni's car. The body has not been positively identified.(Source: KCRA via CNN)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) - The search team for a missing California teenager recovered a body and a car in a lake near where the teen was last seen.

The car is a silver Honda CR-V, the same type of vehicle 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen driving two weeks ago.

A female body was found inside the car, but it has not yet been positively identified.

The veteran Adventures with a Purpose dive team made the discovery Sunday in the Prosser Lake Reservoir in Truckee, California. The area had previously been searched, but the dive team used sonar, which led to the discovery.

Law enforcement officers blocked off access to the recovery area in the Prosser Family Campground.

Rodni was last seen at a party with hundreds of other teens in the same area on Aug. 6. Investigators say the teen seemed to have disappeared without a trace at the time.

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing the morning after she didn’t come home from a party. (KCRA, Placer County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
HPD: Chinatown shooting that killed a woman likely not a random act
Savio farm lots
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
The president of the Grassroot Institute points to data released by the Department of Business,...
Study: Out-of-state buyers aren’t the only ones to blame for Hawaii’s hot housing market
National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii CEO Glen Hayashida speaking at a news conference at the...
Experts: Nonprofit’s non-bid COVID contract was a lucrative ‘sweetheart deal’ that gouged taxpayers
Diamond Head Community Garden not closed until Act with Care, Do Not Gather Order is lifted.
Calling all small-scale gardeners: Applications for the state’s micro-grant program are now open

Latest News

On Sunday, the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center were set up and ready to administer...
Hundreds of monkeypox vaccines administered as state expands eligibility
The flames raged Sunday morning destroying the historic building.
Flames gut historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre near Kailua-Kona
The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
HPD: Chinatown shooting that killed a woman likely not a random act
The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe