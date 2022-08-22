Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

500 lb. escapee tortoise returns home to zoo after 13 years

(Source: KAKE)
By Eli Higgins
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Ks. (KAKE) – Rocket may sound like a funny name for a slow-moving tortoise, but the 90-year-old, 500-pounder is a master escape artist who has broken out of enclosures at two different zoos.

Rocket was one of the first animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas when it opened in the early 1970s.

Nearly 40 years later, the giant tortoise escaped.

“He actually attained a length that could span the length of the bars. He could get his legs over the edge of this and just walk right down,” Rocket’s trainer, Nate Nelson, said.

Nelson said it was impossible to lift Rocket back up when he escaped, so it would take hours to walk him all the way around and back up to his exhibit.

That’s when Nelson realized Rocket needed to be sent to a bigger and better home.

“It was difficult, because he’s always been a zoo favorite here, both the keepers and the public. But he was just too big for that indoor exhibit any longer,” Nelson said.

Rocket was shipped off to Tulsa, where he met his new handler, Chris Williams. But it didn’t last long.

“We had the same problem where he escaped there multiple times,” Williams said.

It was off to “max security” for the 90-year-old tortoise – a brand new, state-of-the-art exhibit at the Bronx Zoo.

Finally, more than a decade later, Rocket is back in Kansas with an escape-proof area to live.

Nelson is glad he gets to spend every day again with one of his oldest friends.

“I don’t think he recognizes me. But it’s hard to say you know, you can’t they don’t really have any facial features,” Nelson said.

Rocket’s new habitat does not have an indoor viewing area, so when winter hits Kansas, giant tortoise fans will have to wait until it warms up to see him again.

Copyright 2022 KAKE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened near the corner of Hotel and River Street.
Manhunt continues for gunman accused of killing 24-year-old woman in Chinatown
Savio farm lots
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
The president of the Grassroot Institute points to data released by the Department of Business,...
Study: Out-of-state buyers aren’t the only ones to blame for Hawaii’s hot housing market
The flames raged Sunday morning destroying the historic building.
Halau seeks help after fire guts historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre near Kailua-Kona
HPD police cruiser / file image
Motorcyclist in his 30s critically injured in late-night Windward Oahu crash

Latest News

Manti Te’o delivered an emotional thank you on Instagram.
Manti Te’o thanks fans following Netflix documentary
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
Authorities responded to crash off Round Top Drive.
Car launches off Round Top Drive, landing roughly 50 feet down a cliff
Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands for the first time in 75 years.
Endangered sea turtles nest on Louisiana islands for first time in 75 years
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’