Pahoa man, 72, dead in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly Pahoa man died Sunday in an apparent drowning in waters off Hawaii Island’s Kehena Beach.

Around 6 a.m., officials responded to a report of a swimmer in distress. Bystanders pulled the man to shore and began CPR until emergency crews from the Hawaii Fire Department arrived.

They took over life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful in reviving the man.

The 72-year-old swimmer was identified as Gabriel DeSilva of Pahoa. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:10 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

