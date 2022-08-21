Motorcyclist in his 30s critically injured in late-night Windward Oahu crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash late Saturday night.

Authorities said it happened around 11:50 p.m. near Kalanianaole Highway and Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s windward side.

Police said a 34-year-old motorcyclist was heading south on Kalanianaole Highway approaching the intersection when he lost control and skid into the grass median. He was ejected from the motorcycle.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

Officials say he sustained a head injury and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Investigators found that speed appeared to have been a contributing factor. It is unknown if speed or alcohol or drugs were also involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

