Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii celebrates 68 years of supporting local businesses

By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:59 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Governor David Ige joined local business leaders at a banquet tonight in Waikiki to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii.

Members say it is the largest and oldest Filipino chamber in the United States and supports hundreds of Filipino entrepreneurs across the state.

“Filipinos are the third largest ethnic group in Hawaii. And we need to continue to help the new generation grow their businesses so that we can continue the legacy from our forefathers that came here from the Philippines,” said current Filipino Chamber president Rocky Anguay.

Former president and event chair Cecilia Villafuerte added: “We do contribute a lot to the community to our economy. And just imagine if there’s no Filipinos in Hawaii, what is Hawaii?”

Among the Chamber’s goals -- bring together business leaders from across the islands so they can learn from each other.

“We will have an island community service for the benefit of Filipinos and even non Filipinos through our workshops and trainings,” said president-elect Susana Berardy.

Governor Ige also thanked the Filipino business community for helping support Hawaii’s economy during the pandemic.

