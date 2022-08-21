Tributes
$15 million approved for teacher-focused affordable housing on Maui

HNN File Image(Archive / Generic)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:48 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new affordable housing project dedicated to teachers is moving forward on Maui.

State Rep. Angus McKelvey announced $15 million was released for the project’s construction in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which covers Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and King Kamehameha III Elementary.

McKelvey said projects like this are key to improving education in Hawaii.

“This innovative partnership creates the kind of housing needed to attract and retain quality teachers to our schools,” McKeley said. “It will also help serve as a model for these types of projects elsewhere.”

The funding will finance the design and construction of the project.

In the future, McKelvey plans to identify other land around Lahainaluna High School to expand the concept to South Maui, adjacent to the new Kulanihakoi High School in Kihei.

