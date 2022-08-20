U.S. Army firefighters battle wildfire at Oahu’s Makua Military Reservation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Army firefighters are battling a wildfire burning at Makua Military Reservation, officials said Friday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the fire around noon, near the south ridge of the reservation.

Authorities said the fire has charred approximately 40 acres so far.

According to the Army, no active training or activities was happening in the area when the fire broke out.

Officials said residents and motorists near Makua Military Reservation may see smoke in the sky, but there is no threat to nearby facilities or people at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

