UH Men’s Basketball non-conference schedule unveiled

By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:04 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team reveals its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season ― with matchups Hawaii has not seen before.

UH opens the season on Nov. 11 against Mississippi Valley State in the Outrigger Rainbow Classic.

The tournament continues with games against Eastern Washington on Nov. 13 and Yale one night later.

Action moves to the North Shore when UH meets Hawaii Pacific University in Laie’s Cannon Activities Center — this marks the first time a regular-season UH game is played on the BYU-Hawaii campus.

For a second year in a row, the Rainbow Warriors head to the Ninth Island for a non-conference game against the UNLV Rebels.

The Island matchup kicks off on Dec. 7 at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

For the first time ever Hawaii will host Saint Francis University on Dec. 11.

UH concludes non-conference play in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic — meeting Pepperdine on Dec. 22 in the opening round.

“We are excited to be a part of events that will provide great experiences for both our student-athletes and fans,” said ‘Bows head coach Eran Ganot in a statement.

“In addition to the the Outrigger Rainbow Classic and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, we now have the unique opportunity to play in the North Shore Classic.”

“We’re also really excited for a trip to Las Vegas to play in front of our great fans on the mainland in a setting where we also compete for a conference championship.”

Hawaii advances in the Little League World Series via 11-1 rout of Washington
