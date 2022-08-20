Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

State Interagency Council hosts resource fair to connect with immigrants, refugees

Immigrant Resource and Cultural Fair 2022
Immigrant Resource and Cultural Fair 2022(Interagency Council for Immigrant and Refugee Services)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Interagency Council for Immigrant and Refugee Services is hosting an Immigrant Resource and Cultural Fair on Saturday.

Partnered with Trust for Public Land, the two organizations are working to provide vital resources to immigrant and refugee communities as well as showcase Hawaii’s diverse cultures through art and performances.

The resource fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Aala Park.

Services at the event include:

  • Translation and interpretation
  • Public assistance and government programs
  • School and education
  • Credit and fraud training
  • Health screenings and wellness services
  • Workforce development and career readiness
  • And resources for parents.

Organizers also said the event is designed to lift up community voices and empower residents to improve their health and quality of life.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koolau Ranch, owned by the Zuckerbergs
Family alleges negligence in death of security guard for Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii compound
Zane Logan
Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants
Ewa Beach Home becomes magnet for illegal dumping.
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping
The president of the Grassroot Institute points to data released by the Department of Business,...
Study: Out-of-state buyers aren’t the only ones to blame for Hawaii’s hot housing market
The OnlyFans model is jailed in Hawaii after allegedly killing her boyfriend in Miami back in...
Attorney for OnlyFans star accused of killing boyfriend seeks to inspect body, seal evidence

Latest News

TV pioneer Carl Hebenstreit a.k.a "Kini Popo" dies at the age of 93.
Carl Hebenstreit, TV pioneer in Hawaii who delighted under the stage name ‘Kini Popo,’ dies at 93
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Hawaii reports 2 additional cases of monkeypox, bringing total in ongoing outbreak to 18
Army firefighters fight to contain Makua Reservation wildfire
U.S. Army firefighters battle wildfire at Oahu’s Makua Military Reservation
A longtime Kailua art gallery held a party marking its end.
Longtime Kailua art gallery to call it quits, blames soaring rents