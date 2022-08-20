State Interagency Council hosts resource fair to connect with immigrants, refugees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Interagency Council for Immigrant and Refugee Services is hosting an Immigrant Resource and Cultural Fair on Saturday.

Partnered with Trust for Public Land, the two organizations are working to provide vital resources to immigrant and refugee communities as well as showcase Hawaii’s diverse cultures through art and performances.

The resource fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Aala Park.

Services at the event include:

Translation and interpretation

Public assistance and government programs

School and education

Credit and fraud training

Health screenings and wellness services

Workforce development and career readiness

And resources for parents.

Organizers also said the event is designed to lift up community voices and empower residents to improve their health and quality of life.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.