Navy reveals plan to restart Aiea-Halawa shaft after fuel spills

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has learned the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year’s Red Hill tainted water disaster.

After last year’s fuel spills, the Navy shut down its Red Hill and Aiea-Halawa shaft.

Since then, the Navy has been getting water from its Waiawa shaft — and there’s no backup water source in case of emergency.

At a meeting earlier this week, state water commissioners say that’s a problem for thousands who rely on that water.

“That is a huge threat without any redundancy or back up,” said Kaleo Manuel, Deputy Director, Commission on Water Resource Management.

In a statement to Hawaii News Now, the Navy confirmed its plans.

“The Navy is developing a plan to establish necessary steps to re-activate the Navy Aiea-Halawa shaft. This is being done in coordination with the Hawaii Department of Health to certify that the water in the shaft meets DOH and EPA standards for safe drinking water before moving forward with any request for the shaft to resume pumping to the distribution system,” said Navy Region Hawaii in a statement.

The state Health Department says no decisions have been made yet.

Health regulators are developing a list of requirements for the Navy, including accepted levels of Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons or TPH, the chemicals in jet fuel that spilled from the Red Hill tanks last year. That incident specific Environmental Action Level (EAL) is now 266 parts per billion.

“The parameters will be determined based on environmental action levels because TPH as you know is not a regulated contaminant of drinking water and it never should’ve been in our drinking water,” said Joanna Seto, of the state Department of Health.

“People don’t like to hear this, but there are other aquifers that have pollutants in them that have been treated to become drinking water sources so we have to balance that with what we know and what we don’t know in order to make sure that we have drinking water that meets water quality criteria,” she added.

The possible reactivation of the Navy’s Aiea-Halawa shaft immediately angered several community members.

“I’m in a chat with my community and everyone is upset about what we just heard,” said Gina Hara, Halawa Valley resident.

The Navy also says it will continue to look for non-potable uses for the water that is currently being pumped from the Red Hill Shaft to Halawa Stream.

Another issue that came up was if the Aiea-Halawa shaft was turned back on, would the public accept it. For that, there was no answer.

On Friday, a couple dozen activists from Kauai and Oahu gathered near Kalihiwai Ridge on Kauai’s North Shore to send a message to vacationing Vice President Kamala Harris as her motorcade passed by.

“What we are asking for today is for Vice President Kamala to help us shut down Red Hill,” said Healani Sonoda-Pale of Oahu Water Protectors.

“I’m just do passionate about this because they are taking our water,” said Mahina Laughlin of Wainiha, Kauai.

